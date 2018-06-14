Our Primary Election is June 26th but the voting process is beginning TODAY.

This upcoming election in Maryland will allow us to see who the candidates will be in November

Remember, if you don’t get out and vote, when things don’t go the way you want, you can’t say a word. When its time to cast your vote, rock the vote and let your voice be heard. We CAN change the future.

For a list of locations you can go for early voting, go HERE!

Early Voting Has Begun In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: