This is the most incredible tattoo I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/ll9ysylbdi — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) June 14, 2018

This tattoo is so good, it’s leaving the internet dumbfounded. Taking us back to an incredible play by the Miami Heat, when LeBron James was signed to the team, an amazing New Zealand tattoo artist by the name of Steve Butcher captures nearly every extraordinary detail in the scene. Hit the flip to see more of his work.

This Tattoo Of Dwyane Wade & LeBron James Is So Realistic You’ll Think It’s Photoshopped was originally published on globalgrind.com

