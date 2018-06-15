Leave Grandma Alone: Medicinal Marijuana Is The Best Thing That Ever Happened To This G-Ma

Now that weed is somewhat legal in certain states, lots of older folks have hopped on the weed train — for medicinal purposes of course.

What was once deemed as the Devil’s Herb for baby boomers is now one of the few things they have in common with millennials.

Y'all remember when u could get kicked out the house for smoking 💨 weed…..now a days grandma be in the dam cipher! — RuckaRuck Entertain (@ruckaruckent) June 14, 2018

My grandma gets her weed in the mail, and it doesn’t come from me 😂 — Kolbee Givens (@Kolbeeg) June 14, 2018

But just like there are rules for us when we have smoke sessions, Granny has her set of cypher rules, which probably includes not blowing up her spot while she’s smoking — unlike one Grandson who clearly blew his nana’s high.

Whenever we feel weird about our grandparents partaking in the herbature, let’s not forget that they were blowing down before we were even conceived.

Cheers to all the OG’s out there who’ve been joints before their joints started cracking!

Just remember to puff, puff, pass.

