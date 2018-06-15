TRESemme X Celebrity Stylist Ursula Stephen Got My Natural Hair Straight And Laid For The First Time In Six Months

For a curly girl like me with fine, 4c short hair, straightening my hair just seems like a daunting, arduous task. I often fear even seeing my hair straight because I know, that given my hair’s softness and fine strands, my look often comes out appearing thin. Even though I know that’s not the reality (thinning hair is actually when you’re missing sections of hair, mine is full), let’s be real—nobody is out here doing hair tutorials for the fine haired sisters. With 3c or thick 4c hair dominating a lot of natural hair Youtube videos, it’s easy to go down a tunnel of comparison.

SEE MORE: ‘Just Take Care Of Your Hair, And It Will Grow’ & The Myth Of Deep Conditioning Working For Everyone

Nevertheless I hyped myself up and scored a TRESemme hair appointment with Unilver celebrity hair stylist Ursula Stephen. This woman’s hands have graced the scalps of some of your favs–Rihanna, Laverne Cox, Zendaya and Jordan Dunn, to name a few.

When I walked into the Rita Hazan hair salon on 5th avenue in NYC, I was greeted with a comfy grey robe–stress off, relax on. I was introduced to Ursula who directed me towards fellow stylist Mika English who would shampoo and condition me up.

Mika used TRESemme Botanique Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner to prep my curls for the straight slayage.

After the wash, I was led to the straightening session where Ursula prepped my hair with the TRESemmé Repair & Protect 7 Pre-Styling Spray (curls need protection to avoid heat damage!).

After my hair was straightened it was style and trim time. Ursula told me that you know it’s time for a trim when your hair is breaking off in the sink/tub after washes. I admittedly hadn’t trimmed in a long time. I am afraid of scissors! But the light dusting actually made my fine hair look fuller!

The whole look was finished off with TRESemmé Compressed Micro-Mist Hair Spray Hold Level 2: Smooth that helped fight the New York humidity once I stepped outside.

And, voila! Curls to straight transformation complete. It was nice to feel how healthy and happy my hair felt after being coiled for so many months. I will definitely give this a shot again. Natural hair is MADE to be versatile. So don’t be afraid to do something different.

RELATED LINKS

How Hair By Ivy Went From Homelessness To Celebrity Hair Stylist In 2 Years

Niecy Nash On Keeping It Spicy For Her Husband: ‘I Ask Him What Hair He Wants To See Me In’

How A Strict Hair Policy Forced This Former Nursing Student To Leave Her Dream Behind

TRESemme X Celebrity Stylist Ursula Stephen Got My Natural Hair Straight And Laid For The First Time In Six Months was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: