Tamia is a vocalist who has given the gift of her voice for 20 years.

Her latest single “Leave It Smoking’” is a sultry R&B single played over a reminiscent 90’s uptempo beat. In the video Tamia, backed by an enthusiastic band, sings to a crowd in a sensual lounge filled with lovers and dancers, calling on a fiery type of love.

“Leave It Smoking’” is the lead single off the multi Grammy-Award-winner’s seventh studio album Passion Like Fire, which is slated for release on September 7 via 21 Entertainment Group/Plus 1 Music Group/Entertainment One. The single is a top 10 hit on the iTunes, Billboard and Mediabase urban AC charts.

“I’m really excited to debut new music, connect with my fans, and show my continued evolution as an artist. I’m still passionate about music and the process and I hope listeners can feel that with Passion Like Fire,” Tamia said.

RELATED: #RelationshipGoals: Watch Tamia Sing Rihanna’s “Stay” While Grant Hill Plays The Piano

Tamia’s latest albyn is a 12 song LP and reunites her with hit makers Salaam Remi( Amy Winehouse, Alicia Keys), Lil Ronnie (Ne-Yo, Ciara) and Shep Crawford (Whitney Houston, Boyz II Men), as well as working for the first time with Latin producer Andres Torres (Marc Anthony) and Toronto-based Gray Hawken (Locals Only Sound).

“I’m so excited to have reunited with Salaam Remi on “Leave It Smokin.’” It feels like summertime fun and a perfect way to introduce this album. I’m so grateful to the fans and radio stations for supporting it.”

Watch the whole video above.

DON’T MISS:

Tamia Will Shamelessly Smudge Her ‘Lipstick’ To Please Her Husband [EXCLUSIVE]

Tamia: ‘I’mTrying To Not Put Anything On An Album That I Wouldn’t Want To Sing 20 Years From Now’

EXCLUSIVE: Tamia’s Latest Music Video “Leave It Smokin’” Will Make You Sizzle was originally published on hellobeautiful.com