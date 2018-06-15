This week Shamika Sanders, Brande Victorian, and guest host Tracy G. explore the topic of daddy issues and can you still have them even if your dad was present in your life.

We spoke with licensed therapist S. Tia Brown to get an experts view on this topic as well as helping explain what daddy issues really means. Find out what our hosts and you the audience had to say on this topic by watching the video now.

Listen To Black Women: Can You Have Daddy Issues When Your Father Is In Your Life? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

