Watch: Wiz Khalifa Describes How Muay Thai Changed His Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Features
06.15.18
With his new album Rolling Papers 2 coming out July 13, Wiz Khalifa is making rounds to share everything new that’s been going on with him since his last release. During his interview with Steff Skeemz this week, the rapper dished on a drastic change to his lifestyle.

Press play up top to hear Wiz Khalifa explain why he started muay thai, what it actually is, and all the ways it changed his life.

Watch: Wiz Khalifa Describes How Muay Thai Changed His Life [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com

