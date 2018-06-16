Gucci Mane, Hoodrich Pablo Juan & Yung Mal “Yeah Yeah,” 2 Chainz “SOJU” & More | Daily Visuals

Gucci Mane sure does love them pool parties and he’s not gonna let a little thing like cold weather from throwing such a soiree.

Linking up with Hoodrich Pablo Juan and Yung Mal for the visuals to “Yeah Yeah,” Guwop and company have some poolside fun with lots of bikini-clad women while snowflakes fall from the sky. We know it’s CGI snow but it’s still a pretty cool concept.

On another side of town 2 Chainz links up with Jay Park to enjoy some fine Asian cuisine and finer Asian women in the clip to “SOJU.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from XAVR SOSA, Nav, and more.

GUCCI MANE, HOODRICH PABLO JUAN & YUNG MAL – “YEAH YEAH”

JAY PARK FT. 2 CHAINZ – “SOJU”

XAVR SOSA – “GROUND ZERO”

NAV – “RECKLESS”

YBN CORDAE – “FIGHTING TEMPTATIONS”

ELIGH FT. THE GROUCH – “PAIN ON THE BREAK”

