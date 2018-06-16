Four Black Bears Killed On Baltimore Area Highways This Month

According to Fox 45, at least 4 black bears have been killed on Baltimore area highways since June 1.

June 1: Baltimore Washington Parkway in Jessup, Howard County.

June 7: Northbound Interstate 83. Exit 27 Baltimore County

June 12: Northbound Interstate 95. Bel Air, Harford County

June 14: Southbound Interstate 83, Exit 20. (Shawan Road) Baltimore County

Maryland Department of Natural Resources, says the bears are migrating after leaving their mothers at a year old. They are searching for new territory, which is why they may have moved this far east.

