According to Fox 45, at least 4 black bears have been killed on Baltimore area highways since June 1.
June 1: Baltimore Washington Parkway in Jessup, Howard County.
June 7: Northbound Interstate 83. Exit 27 Baltimore County
June 12: Northbound Interstate 95. Bel Air, Harford County
June 14: Southbound Interstate 83, Exit 20. (Shawan Road) Baltimore County
Maryland Department of Natural Resources, says the bears are migrating after leaving their mothers at a year old. They are searching for new territory, which is why they may have moved this far east.
Four Black Bears Killed On Baltimore Area Highways This Month was originally published on 92q.com