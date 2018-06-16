A Greyhound bus cashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Western Maryland causing injuries to 30 people.
According to Fox 45, the accident happened at 5am Friday morning on I-70 near Hagerstown.
Maryland State Police say, 46 passengers on bus 30 were taken to the hospital for mon-life threatening injuries.
Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Third Bear Hit On Maryland Roadway
- 6 Ways To Take Control Of Your Mental Health
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @92qjamsbmore
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
9 photos Launch gallery
Eminem’s Daughter Hailie is Gorgeous and All Grown Up!
1.1 of 9
2.2 of 9
3.3 of 9
4.4 of 9
5.5 of 9
6.6 of 9
7.7 of 9
8.8 of 9
9.9 of 9
30 Injured In Greyhound Bus Accident On I-70 was originally published on 92q.com
comments – add yours