The DMV
30 Injured In Greyhound Bus Accident On I-70

Greyhound Bus Station

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

A Greyhound bus cashed into the back of a tractor-trailer in Western Maryland causing injuries to 30 people.

According to Fox 45, the accident happened at 5am Friday morning on I-70 near Hagerstown.

Maryland State Police say, 46 passengers on bus 30 were taken to the hospital for mon-life threatening injuries.

30 Injured In Greyhound Bus Accident On I-70 was originally published on 92q.com

