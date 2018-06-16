Nicki Minaj Hits Back At Critics Who Called Her Hypocritical

Nicki Minaj caught a heavy bout of criticism after fans who read her ELLE July cover story article believed she might have taken shots at sex workers and women who promote sexy images via Instagram. In a profanity-laced response, the Queens superstar fired back on the critics as only she can.

“I don’t know if I’m doing the same thing they’re doing, because I’m selling sex appeal,” Minaj said in the interview. “So I can’t look down on these girls. I may not be having sex with people, but I’m still selling sex appeal.”

In context, Minaj appeared to be mulling over what she felt was the struggle over being an artist who many considered physically attractive while balancing that with having boundaries on what others get access to. Even in the interview, the writer noted that Minaj was thinking as she went along and it didn’t feel like a declarative statement but that didn’t deter her detractors.

“Suck my d*ck **SHOLE. Had u read the article, I was critiquing MYSELF more than ANYTHING. What I SAID was: I HOPE my overt sexual LYRYCS & PHOTOS don’t make my fans THINK that I’m telling them to be promiscuous & to know their worth! Lyrics, photos & F*CKING r all 3 diff things,” Minaj responded to a fan who tried to throw shade.

“A woman can be a “freak” w|her man, sexual, spit explicit lyrics, an exhibitionist, love freaky girl talk w|her girlfriends, require men to treat her like a QUEEN, etc. NONE OF THAT EQUATES TO SELLING P*SSY. Now pop my d*ck outcho mouf. The Nicki hate train has left the bldng,” Minaj added.

“[N]ow on another note, btch I just found out #BED is #1 in 48 countries!!!!! I’m so fkn happy. I’m bout to board this jet & go finish shooting this video. Ima be mad sexy in it. Plus I’m meeting up w|my d*ck appointment out there too. Who gon check me boo,” Minaj added to the last of her salvos towards the Twitter critic.

Welp, guess that settles that.

