CLOSE
National
Home > National

T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman At Indy Concert [VIDEO]

Leave a comment
Eat Drink & Be Merry: Grand Hustle Holiday Hustle Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Saturday night was all about rapper T.I. as he lit up the stage and had everybody jumping at The Pavilion at Pan Am in Downtown Indy.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

However, before he hit the stage, T.I. was spotted backstage getting cozy with a young woman that wasn’t his wife, Tiny. The video included T.I. smacking the young lady on the butt as she sat down, her rubbing his leg and him grabbing her waist and pulling her close. See the video below:

T.I has yet to make comments on the video and we still don’t know who the young lady is. However, we do know that Tip, has had a series of marital changes and a current looming divorce with his wife Tiny.

Plus, if that’s not enough, T.I recently took Instagram and made bold claim stating that the male species is not naturally inclined to marry, because  “there’s nothing in it for them: What exactly does marriage offer men today? ‘Men know there’s a good chance they’ll lose their friends, their respect, their space, their sex life, their money and — if all goes wrong — their family.”

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

6 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

Continue reading #CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

#CouplesWeLove: T.I. & Tiny’s Undying Love Makes Us Smile

T.I. Spotted Backstage With Another Woman At Indy Concert [VIDEO] was originally published on Indyhiphop.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close