A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Epic Pop Up On Tory Lanez At Birthday Birthday Bash Gave Us Life [Exclusive Video]

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was in town during Birthday Bash Weekend, but wasn’t slated to perform at #BirthdayBashATL2018.
One phone call later from his good friend Tory Lanez, the next thing you know the two are rocking for a packed out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.
Check out the video.
Tory Lanez @ #BirthdayBashATL2018
7 photos Launch gallery
Tory Lanez @ #BirthdayBashATL2018
1. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 1 of 7
2. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 2 of 7
3. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 3 of 7
4. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 4 of 7
5. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 5 of 7
6. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 6 of 7
7. Birthday Bash ATL 2018Source:ATLPics.Net 7 of 7
