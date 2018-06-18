A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie’s Epic Pop Up On Tory Lanez At Birthday Birthday Bash Gave Us Life [Exclusive Video]

06.18.18
Birthday Bash ATL 2018

Source: atlpics.net / ATLPics.Net

A-Boogie Wit Da Hoodie was in town during Birthday Bash Weekend, but wasn’t slated to perform at #BirthdayBashATL2018.

One phone call later from his good friend Tory Lanez, the next thing you know the two are rocking for a packed out Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood.

Check out the video.

