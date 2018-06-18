XXXTentacion Shot And Killed In Miami

5:40 PM EST — Broward Co. Sheriff’s Dept. says XXXTentacion has been pronounced dead.

UPDATE 4:57 PM EST — Additional dispatch audio has revealed XXX was transported as a “Level 1” trauma patient … dispatchers described him as comatose.

UPDATE: The Broward Co. Fire Dept. tells us XXX has been rushed to a hospital, according to TMZ. Witnesses say they heard multiple shots fired. His condition is unknown at this point.

Rapper XXXTentacion was reportedly shot and killed on Monday.

According to TMZ, he was shopping for motorcycles in Miami and as he was leaving the motorcycle dealer when a gunman ran up to his vehicle and shot him.

Some witnesses say he had no pulse but that has not been confirmed by the authorities or XXXTentacion’s camp.

