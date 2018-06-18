CLOSE
Black Music Month
Home > Black Music Month

Black Music Month: Anita Baker

Leave a comment
bmm black music month urban ac uac

Source: cs / CS

Anita Baker catapulted to stardom with the release of her 1986 hit album, Rapture. The platinum-selling album included the timeless classic, “Sweet Love” — for which she won a Grammy.

Abandoned by her mother at an early age and raised by a foster family in Detroit Michigan, Baker began performing in nightclubs by the age of 16. With her unmistakable contralto, her career began in the late 1970s as a member of the funk band, Chapter 8.

Baker released her first solo work in 1983 on Beverly Glen Music. The album, The Songstress, gave Baker her first top ten hit in the single, “Angel.

Despite this early success, trouble with the label would soon follow. Baker sought to leave after failing to receive royalties for her work and was sued for breach of contract. After months of litigation, Baker was allowed to exit Beverly Glen Music and signed with Elektra Records.

Baker would go on to have several hit albums under Elektra including Rapture, Giving You the Best That I Got, Compositions, and Rhythm of Love.

Photo of Anita BAKER

Source: Ebet Roberts / Getty

With a career that has endured almost four decades, Baker has received numerous accolades; including eight Grammy Awards.

“Sweet Love”

 

“Caught Up In the Rapture”

 

“You Bring Me Joy”

 

“I Apologize”

 

“Fairy Tales”

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

Black Music Month: Anita Baker was originally published on kissrichmond.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
BMM 2016
Black Music Month: Anita Baker
06.19.18
Black Music Month: 50 Cent
06.14.18
Black Music Month Countdown: No. 13 – Maxwell
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Outkast Is The Best Rap…
06.13.18
Black Music Month: Kendrick Lamar Carries The Torch
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Celebrating Lil Kim [Video Playlist]
06.14.18
Black Music Month: Kenneth ‘Babyface’ Edmonds
06.14.18
Black Music Month : Mary Mary
06.19.18
Black Music Month: R. Kelly
06.19.18
Black Music Month: Common
Black Music Month Spotlight: Common
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Jill Scott
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Big Pun
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Wu-Tang Clan
Black Music Month Spotlight: Wu-Tang Clan
06.12.18
Black Music Month
Black Music Month Spotlight: Scarface
06.12.18
Black Music Month: Master P
06.12.18
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
Black Music Month Spotlight: Rick Ross
06.12.18
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close