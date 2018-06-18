Desus & Mero Officially Take Their Talents To Showtime

Although it seems as if it happened overnight, Desus and The Kid Mero have been effectively building their brand of no-frills New York humor for years and it has paid off handsomely. After rumors popped up over the weekend that the comedic duo was living the Viceland network for Showtime, the news was made official Monday (June 18).

Deadline reports:

Showtime has closed a deal for its first weekly late-night show starring Desus & Mero‘s Desus Nice and The Kid Mero. The half-hour program, slated to debut in 2019, will feature TV and podcast personalities Desus and Mero, speaking highly off the cuff and chatting with guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics and more.

Desus and Mero are coming off a two-season run on Viceland where they have hosted their own daily late-night talk show, Desus & Mero. The two started telling the staff about their pending departure from Viceland last Thursday. The show’s final episode is expected to air June 28. As we previously reported, Viceland tried to keep the duo onboard with a new deal but they got an opportunity they felt they could not pass on.

Salute to Desus & Mero as they take on the world of late-night television in the cable space.

