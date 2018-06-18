Protesters Deliver Petition To Drop Charges Against Woman In Violent Waffle House Arrest

Civil rights activists showed up in full force on Monday in Saraland, Alabama to urge prosecutors to drop charges against a Black woman who was violently arrested at a local Waffle House in April.

The groups delivered a petition with 50,000 signatures seeking the dismissal of resisting arrest charges against Chikesia Clemons, WKRG-TV reported.

Justice riders (for Chikesia Clemons) arrive at Saraland City Hall to present the petitions to Saraland City Attorney, Andrew Rutens. @FOX10News pic.twitter.com/1ONPlS3Cbc — Kendra Turley FOX10 (@kendraturley) June 18, 2018

Three white officers were captured in a viral video slamming 25-year-old Clemons to the floor of the restaurant during the arrest. The cops threatened to break her arm, placed a hand on her throat and exposed her breast. A phone call from a restaurant worker who got into an argument with Clemons prompted the arrest.

The Chikesia Clemons arrest inside a Waffle House in Alabama shows a wanton disregard for her safety and dignity alike. Her breasts are exposed. One of the cops says he’ll break her arm. Hands go around her neck. Again, who is being protected and served? https://t.co/5w5LOWu4r7 — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) April 23, 2018

“There is no way it would’ve crossed the minds of those officers to treat a white woman that way, given the same circumstances,” said a statement from Color of Change, one of the groups involved in the petition drive. “This has to end, Black women deserve to be treated with respect and dignity!”

So far, the police department has declined to drop the charges or discipline the officer, alleging that Clemson was drunk and threatened to shoot up the place before the arrest.

The incident happened in the aftermath of the arrest of two Black men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia. A manager called the cops because they were doing what scores of people do every day at Starbucks—using the coffee shop as a meeting place before making a purchase.

The NAACP and Black Lives Matter were among the groups that participated in the protest and delivery of the petition to Saraland Municipal Court, according to the news outlet. Clemons was also in attendance.

A black rights activist at an event in Saraland. Protestors called for criminal charges against Chikesia Clemons to be dropped by the city prosecutor. Clemons was arrested at a Waffle House in late April. Her supporters contend that she was a victim of police brutality. @aldotcom pic.twitter.com/r0uuAgiJpm — Christopher Harress (@Charress) June 18, 2018

Campaigners from various black rights groups calling for charges against Chikesia Clemons to be dropped. @aldotcom pic.twitter.com/ejyIDqGMRS — Christopher Harress (@Charress) June 18, 2018

