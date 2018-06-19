Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed

Comedy is about truth-telling, and some conservatives are mad that Marlon Wayans told nothing but the truth about the destructive secretary of HUD, Ben Carson. In his NBC sitcom appropriately titled Marlon, his son poses for a photo shoot and the title “Funky Monkey” is superimposed on his shirt, a plot taken from the H&M controversy.
Marlon wants his son’s photo removed, but his son wants to be in the photo shoot because his friends told him he would be famous. Marlon says selling out is not worth fame, saying, “Okay, and that’s cool, son, but what do you wanna be famous for? I mean, do you wanna be a hero or a sellout? I mean, do you wanna be Dr. Martin Luther King or Dr. Ben Carson? Do you wanna be Rosa Parks or Omarosa? Do you wanna be Mrs. Dash or Stacey Dash?” See the video below:
See Also: Ben Carson Tells A Black Woman To Escape Poverty She Needs To Get Married
Obviously, conservatives flipped. See below:
The dullards at Breitbart wrote, “Wayans’ message seems clear: Any black person who thinks for themselves and may come to a conclusion that strays from the Democrat orthodoxy is someone to be demeaned, targeted for destruction, and someone whose very blackness is to be denied.”
Clearly, no one has a sense of humor or any context. Carson is not considered a sellout because he isn’t “Black” enough, he is considered a sellout because he is actively creating policies that will destroy marginalized Black and brown communities. Since January 1, Carson has blocked the Obama-era Small Area Fair Market Rent rule, which would give low-income people better access to schools and jobs. Trump and Carson want to start a 32-hour per week work requirement, which if you don’t complete means you could get kicked out of HUD housing —regardless of if little-to-no jobs exist in an area or if they pay a starvation wage.
This is also the same person who said low-income people are “too comfortable” in poverty. Carson is not only a sellout to Black people, he is a sellout to poor people who struggle everyday to survive, like his single-mother.
Again, the truth hurts.
SEE ALSO:
Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017
1. Erica Garner, 27Source:Getty 1 of 24
2. LeRoy Frasier, 80Source:Getty 2 of 24
3. Don Hogan Charles, 79Source:Getty 3 of 24
4. Combat Jack, 48Source:Getty 4 of 24
5. Mamie Johnson, 82Source:Getty 5 of 24
6. Della Reese, 86Source:Splash News 6 of 24
7. Simeon Booker, 99Source:Getty 7 of 24
8. David Cassidy, 67Source:Getty 8 of 24
9. Fats Domino, 89Source:Getty 9 of 24
10. Robert Guillaume, 89Source:Getty 10 of 24
11. Tom Petty, 66Source:Getty 11 of 24
12. Bernie Casey, 78Source:Getty 12 of 24
13. Jim Vance, 75Source:Getty 13 of 24
14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53Source:Getty 14 of 24
15. Charlie Murphy, 57Source:Getty 15 of 24
16. Chuck Berry, 90Source:Getty 16 of 24
17. James Cotton, 81Source:Getty 17 of 24
18. Joni Sledge, 60Source:Getty 18 of 24
19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73Source:Getty 19 of 24
20. Al Jarreau, 76Source:Getty 20 of 24
21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80Source:Getty 21 of 24
22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43Source:Getty 22 of 24
23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63Source:Getty 23 of 24
24. Roy Innis, 82Source:Getty 24 of 24
Marlon Wayans Told The Truth About Ben Carson And Conservatives Are Pissed was originally published on newsone.com