Happy Juneteenth! Today, we celebrate the day in 1865 where enslaved African Americans were finally freed.
Thanks to the incomparable Roots and ABC’s Blackish — here’s an animated, and more digestible explanation of Juneteenth.
What better way to celebrate the freedom of Black Americans than with lyrics from the freest African Americans we know: The Carters.
Bey and Jay released their highly anticipated, surprise duet album Everything Is Love over the weekend — and you can’t have a Hov and Bey album without them dropping hella gems about Black Excellence.
Check out these lyrics from Everything Is Love that would make perfect Juneteenth tweets and IG captions.
Black Effect: “They even biting cornrows put your scarecrows up!”– Jay- Z
Hit the flip for more.
Source: YOUTUBE, via GIPHY
11 Bold, Black Lyrics From The Carters’ New Album That Would Put Any Colonizer To Shame was originally published on globalgrind.com
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »