CLOSE
Music
Home > Music

11 Bold, Black Lyrics From The Carters’ New Album That Would Put Any Colonizer To Shame

Everything Is Love!

Leave a comment
JAY-Z and Beyoncé OTR ll Tour

Source: Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou / Photo by Raven B. Varona/Parkwood/PictureGrou

Happy Juneteenth! Today, we celebrate the day in 1865 where enslaved African Americans were finally freed.

Image result for donna goudeau barely gif

Thanks to the incomparable Roots and ABC’s Blackish — here’s an animated, and more digestible explanation of Juneteenth.

 

What better way to celebrate the freedom of Black Americans than with lyrics from the freest African Americans we know: The Carters.

 

Bey and Jay released their highly anticipated, surprise duet album Everything Is Love over the weekend — and you can’t have a Hov and Bey album without them dropping hella gems about Black Excellence.

Check out these lyrics from Everything Is Love that would make perfect Juneteenth tweets and IG captions. 

Black Effect: “They even biting cornrows put your scarecrows up!”– Jay- Z

Hit the flip for more. 

Source: YOUTUBE, via GIPHY

11 Bold, Black Lyrics From The Carters’ New Album That Would Put Any Colonizer To Shame was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close