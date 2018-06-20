Black Music Month: Snoop Dogg

This Black Music Month we recognize the entertainment industry’s uncle, Snoop Dogg for his legendary contributions to Hip-Hop, TV & Film and Business.

Snoop Dogg, born Calvin Cordozar Broadus, Jr. on October 20, 1971, is an American Icon. The rapper turned actor first burst onto the scene in 1992 as a feature on Dr. Dre’s “Deep Cover,” the lead single from Dr. Dre‘s debut solo album The Chronic. Just the next year he released his debut album Doggystyle, which debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200 and Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop albums, and was certified 4x platinum in 1994.

Today, Snoop Dogg boasts 37 million albums sold worldwide! His discography includes sixteen studio albums, four collaborative albums, seventeen compilation albums, two extended plays, twenty mixtapes, 127 singles (including seventy-four as a featured artist), and fourteen promotional singles.

Once Snoop Dogg stepped into acting there was no turning back. He has built an extensive career as an actor too, appearing in roles across varying genres through a variety of platforms. These include music videos, feature films, television, animated voice-over work and video-games!

You’ve probably seen him on the big screen as in Baby Boy (2001) as Rodney, Training Day (2001) as Blue, Bones (2001) as Jimmy Bones or Soul Plane (2004) as Captain Antoine Mack. We’ve seen him on the silver screen in 90210, Weeds, King of the Hill as “Alabaster” a white pimp, Chappelle’s Show as Dangle the puppet, and himself and Empire as himself.

Currently, Snoop Dogg hosts two network shows, Martha & Snoop’s Pot Luck and Snoop Dogg presents Joker’s Wild.

Bet you didn’t know Snoop Dogg produced, directed and starred in a couple of porns too? (Don’t worry, he didn’t do any sex scenes.)

But back to the music. You decide…

Which Song is Snoop Dogg’s Greatest Hit?

Gin and Juice (1994)

“Gin and Juice” is Snoop Dogg’s second single from his debut album Doggystyle.

It reached the top ten on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at number eight.

It earned went Gold after selling 700,000 copies and was nominated for the 1995 Grammy Award for Best Rap Solo Performance. It was listed as number eight on VH1’s 100 Greatest Songs of Hip Hop.

