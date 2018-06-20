Want news at your fingertips? Text “QCREW” to 24042 to join our text club!
Believe the hype! Freeway‘s got a new album called Think Free dropping on June 22 and he says it’s everything we’ve been waiting for.
In his interview with Steff Skeemz, the Philly rapper runs down how his Muslim faith has influenced his decisions and gives him hope in his kidney struggle, plus explains how he’s been able to maintain his authenticity over the years and shares his thoughts on the state of hiphop, including news on the recent death of Xxxtentacion.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
ALSO TRENDING:
- Dead Body Falls Out Of Vacant House In Baltimore [PHOTOS]
- Union Craft Brewing Moves To New Location Housing Handmade Baltimore Products [PHOTOS]
- Baltimore Maryland Named One of “Best Summer Travel Destinations”
Brotherly Love: 14 Rappers From Philadelphia
Brotherly Love: 14 Rappers From Philadelphia
1. CassidySource:Getty 1 of 11
2. EveSource:Getty 2 of 11
3. Peedi Crakk & Omillio SparksSource:Getty 3 of 11
4. Charlie BaltimoreSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Meek MillSource:Getty 5 of 11
6. Black Thought & Quest LoveSource:Getty 6 of 11
7. FreewaySource:Getty 7 of 11
8. Young Gunz: Chris & NeefSource:Getty 8 of 11
9. Beanie SigelSource:Getty 9 of 11
10. Schooly DSource:Getty 10 of 11
11. Lady BSource:Getty 11 of 11
Think Free: Freeway Breaks Down His Faith Practices, Talks New Music & The State Of Hiphop [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on 92q.com