Washington Wizards 2018 Mock Draft Prospects

Today, WOL will be reviewing possible prospects for the Washington Wizards from the upcoming 2018 NBA Draft.

The Wizards have not had a first round pick since they drafted fan favorite Kelly Oubre Jr. in the 2015 NBA Draft. The team has had a win now mentality over the pass 2 years, which has led them to race away their first round picks. With that being said, this upcoming draft will be very important in determining the Wizards future.

Miles Bridges, F, Michigan State University (6’6″, 220 lbs, Sophomore)

Miles Bridges looks like the perfect fit for the Wizards. He’s a jack of all trades type player that is exactly what the Wizards need right now. In years past, a player like Bridges would be categorized as a “tweener” and would struggle to find his place on the court. Fortunately for him, the NBA is transitioning into position-less basketball that allow players, who were once deemed undersized, to make a significant impact by being able stretch the floor and guard multiple positions. He would fit right in with the home team.

Zhaire Smith, SG, Texas Tech (6’4″, 195 lbs, Freshman)

Zhaire Smith is one of the more interesting prospects in the draft this year. The Wizards could use help for every position coming off the bench. What stands out about this kid is his freakish athleticism. Many times he jumps off the screen with a 360 dunk or some eye popping finish around the rim. He’s also shown great defensive ability in his one year at Texas Tech. He’s more a “potential pick” but he could be valuable for the Wizards going forward.

Kevin Knox, F, Kentucky (6’9″, 215 lbs, Freshman)

Now Kevin Knox may not fall this far as he’s projected to go as high as #9 in the draft, but he has a few weaknesses that could see him slip to the Wizards. He has the potential to be a Paul George like wing player and has shown the ability to score with the best of them. He may slip to the Wiz due to his lack of defensive intensity at times and poor decision making. His potential is worth the gamble so it may be a long shot, but if he’s available the Wiz must take a chance.

Robert Williams, C, Texas A&M (6’9″, 240 lbs, Sophomore)

John Wall made it very clear that he’s looking for the Wizards to add Athletic bigs to the team. At 6’9″ he’s a bit short for a center, but his 7’6 wingspan allows him to play a lot larger and his 240 lbs will help him hold his own against NBA bigs. With Gortat on his way out of the door and Mahinmi not contributing much more than defense, Williams could be a cheap replacement that would allow the Wiz more room to make trades and attempt to add free agents to fit the team.

Regardless of who the Wizards choose this year, its do or die time. This team needs to compete for a championship or it may be time to blow it up and trust the process.

