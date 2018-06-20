Starbucks will be closing some stores. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the closures will help the chain better meet the needs of customers and that they will be closing 150 stores in 2019. There’s no word on if any locations in Maryland will be closing.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
For The Latest News: Follow @wolbbaltimore
Latest News:
- #SayHerName: Loreal Goode Shot And Killed By Boyfriend Outside Family Dollar Over $36
- San Francisco Ends Excessive Court Fees That Keep Offenders In Debt
- Foot Locker Pokes Fun At LiAngelo Ball’s Shoplifting In New Commercial [VIDEO]
- DJ Khaled Pays Outstanding Bill To “I’m The One” Video Vixen Iryna Ivanova
Source: CNN
Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland?? was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com
Also On 93.9 WKYS:
comments – add yours