Starbucks will be closing some stores. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the closures will help the chain better meet the needs of customers and that they will be closing 150 stores in 2019. There’s no word on if any locations in Maryland will be closing.

Source: CNN

Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland?? was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

