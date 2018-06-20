CLOSE
The DMV
Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland??

Young Friends Having Fun at a Cafe

Source: davidf / Getty

Starbucks will be closing some stores. Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says the closures will help the chain better meet the needs of customers and that they will be closing 150 stores in 2019. There’s no word on if any locations in Maryland will be closing.

Starbucks Stores Closing In Maryland?? was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

