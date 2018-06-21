Marvel At The Museum: ‘Black Panther’ Movie Display To Be Built At NMAAHC

Wakanda is coming to Washington, D.C. The Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture has planned to show a new display celebrating the “Black Panther” movie later this year.

The museum has acquired objects from the record-breaking Marvel film and will publicly reveal those items during the Museum’s African American Film Festival from Oct. 24-27, according to a release. Visitors to the museum will be able to view several of the cool costumes, tech items and swag from the film, including King T’Challa’s panther suit worn by Chadwick Boseman.

Another item up for view is the shooting script signed by the “Black Panther” director and co-writer Ryan Coogler, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, executive producer Nate Moore and co-writer Joe Robert Cole. Also on view will be two pages from the movie’s spec script and 24 high-resolution production photographs.

As for whether the items may find a permanent home at the national museum, plans for a year-round display were under consideration, museum officials said. The museum has recognized the importance of the globally successful movie for people of color.

“‘Black Panther’ is the first superhero of African descent to appear in mainstream American comics, and the film itself is the first major cinematic production based on the character,” read the museum release. “‘Black Panther’ illustrates the progression of blacks in film, an industry that in the past has overlooked blacks, or regulated them to flat, one-dimensional and marginalized figures. The film, like the museum, provides a fuller story of black culture and identity.”

The origin story of Black Panther also started in the late 1960s during the peak of the civil rights movement — an important period explored in full within the museum’s exhibitions.

