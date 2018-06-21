CLOSE
Almost Friday Shmood: When Shaking That Donk Nurtures Your Mental & Emotional Health

Blessings.

The weekend is drawing near and if your Monday through Thursday hasn’t been the best, you’re probably in need of a remedy.

Something transformational.

Something spiritual.

Something true.

While some might remain calm when things like anxiety and stress come their way, others might need to shake it off. Watch how one person in the video below demonstrates both strategies.

my life rn

A post shared by @ quevfromdowntown on

 

How about it?

Are you ready to twerk away the enemy?

Or are you chillin’?

