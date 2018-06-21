YouTube Acquires Warren G Doc ‘G-Funk’ ft. Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg & More

YouTube has announced they will be bringing the untold story of one of Hip-Hop’s iconic and influential sub-genres G-Funk.
The popular video streaming platform acquired the highly-anticipated music documentary G-Funk: The Untold Story of Warren G and How Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Sub-Genre Came To Be. It will be told through the eyes of Warren G who is the pioneer of the sub-genre. The film focuses on Warren G, Snoop Dogg and the late Nate Dogg’s rise to international fame in the Early 90’s.
Earlier in the month, Warren G recently held an advanced screening of the G-Funk at the American Black Film Festival in Miami Beach, Florida. G-Funk marks the directorial debut for 24-year-old filmmaker Karam Gill, and the “Regulate” rapper serves as a producer on the film. G-Funk premiers under the YouTube Originals banner on July 11, 2018, exclusively on YouTube Premium.
Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty
