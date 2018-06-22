State Employee Who Calls For Love On Facebook Says People Should Be Shot And Killed At The Border

Due to President Donald Trump’s racist policies, immigration has been a major topic, especially after video went viral showing families being torn apart at the border. Sadly, since these are brown families, some people have no compassion — and they vent their hate on social media. One white woman who is a state employee of Oregon has been exposed, all due to her brazen attitude on Facebook. And it looks like she might learn the hard way that this attitude is unacceptable — unless you are in Congress.

SEE ALSO: Calls For Starbucks Boycott After The Company’s Weak Apology For A Racist Arrest

According to Facebook, a woman who goes by the name of Lori McAllen wrote in her Facebook bio, “I don’t have room in my heart for drama, disrespect or hate…either love your life or make a change.”

However, when it comes to immigration, she has tons of room for hate, writing in a comment (excuse her grammatical errors), “I personally think they should shoot them all at the border and call it good… it’ll save us hard working AMERICAN’S billions of dollars on our taxes!!” See below:

McAllen happens to be a state employee for Oregon’s Department of Motor Vehicles, which means taxpayers are paying her salary. There are now calls for her to be fired.

The Oregon Department of Transportation responded on their Facebook page, “An ODOT employee linked to an offensive social media post is on administrative leave while the department investigates the incident. State policies prevent us from commenting further on personnel investigations. We want you to know that we take this matter very seriously and very personally. The comment made on social media does not reflect the values of the Oregon Department of Transportation. We are a service-oriented group of people who live and work in every community of the state. We reflect the diversity of our state and our country, and find the statement in question deeply disturbing and hurtful. Thank you for your patience as we work to complete the investigation.”

There doesn’t appear to be a need for an investigation. She is a racist who needs to be fired. Maybe she can grab a gun and get a job as a border patrol agent and bask in what she sees as the glow of shooting men, women and children.

SEE ALSO:

Forgive But Don’t Forget: Remembering Those Times When Barbara Bush Waded Into The Waters Of Race

Billy Graham’s Complicated Relationship With Black America, Explained

Woman Shouts N-Word, Literally Stops The Show At ‘Black Panther’ NJ Screening

State Employee Who Calls For Love On Facebook Says People Should Be Shot And Killed At The Border was originally published on newsone.com