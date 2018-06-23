CLOSE
TV
Home > TV

Van Jones Pulled A Paris Dennard And Defended Melania Trump

Van is getting way too close to the sunken place.

Leave a comment

Ever since Van Jones said Trump became “presidential” because he gave one coherent speech, the political commentator has been getting deeper into the sunken place. Van claims he tries to see “both sides” and will give “credit” when it’s due to 45 and now he is asking us to give “kudos” to Melania Trump because she stepped outside of her privileged bubble for less than an hour to visit the border — oh, and he also thinks we should forget her tone-deaf jacket. Van sounds more like Paris Dennard than the critical, progressive thinker he is (usually) known to be.

See Also: LIRR Racist Charged With Hate Crime, Will Aaron Schlossberg Be Next?

In case you missed it, on Thursday, Melania Trump visited Upbring New Hope Children’s Shelter in McAllen, Texas to get a glimpse of how her husband’s racist immigration policies are destroying families. According to CNN, she said at a round table briefing, “I want to thank you for your hard work, your compassion and your kindness.” There were also photo opps and video of her “touring” the shelter. Van Jones interprets this as Melania Trump standing “up to her own husband.” We also can’t forget the jacket she wrote en route to Texas,  which read, “I really don’t care. Do U?”

On CNN, Van went on a pro-Melania rant, saying, “You’ve got to give some kudos to the fact that she did stand up to her own husband, she did tweet about it, she did go down there. Maybe she should wear something different, but I wish more people in her position would stick up for these kids.”

Who are the “more people in her position”? There is only one First Lady. There have been countless people expressing their outrage and sticking up for the kids. Melania Trump is the most disengaged First Lady in modern times so Jones believes she deserves a gold-star because she slipped on her Manolo Blahniks and did a photo opp in Texas?  Furthermore, standing up to her husband would be blasting his racism and sexism. This is the same woman who defended Trump’s racist birther movement.  Jones also said the “I really don’t care. Do U?” jacket is just a distraction. No, it’s not — people can slam Melania for her heartless message and still be conscious of families who are being ripped a part like they are at a slave auction.

Someone call Van’s CNN colleagues Angela Rye and Symone Sanders to save him from the sunken place. Watch the video below:

SEE ALSO:

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Van Jones Pulled A Paris Dennard And Defended Melania Trump was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close