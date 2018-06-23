Goon Lagoon: Gucci Mane Swimming In The Blue Lagoon Is A Sight We Never Thought We’d See

Gucci Mane is out here living his best life, in case you haven’t noticed.
The Bricksquad CEO is one of few artists who actually did a whole 180 once he got out of prison. Not only does LaFlare proudly show off his slim, fit physique these days:
He’s even doing things the old Gucci would never do! Like take a trip to Iceland to swim in the Blue Lagoon, also known as the fountain of youth.
If this ain’t proof of growth and inspiration, idk what is.
Not gonna lie, The Adventures Of Guwop would be a dope series! Just imagine how many times he’ll make this face:
