Tisha Campbell-Martin Claims Estranged Husband Hid Money During Marriage

Tisha Campbell-Martin and Duane Martin are well on their way to divorce, and things are getting petty. The former Martin star claims her estranged husband hid money during their marriage.

Reports TMZ:

Tisha filed new legal docs — obtained by TMZ — claiming Duane Martin was hiding and misappropriating money while they were married. It’s unclear how much money she thinks he was hiding from her.

She’s asking a judge to take action against Duane for stashing the cash.

TMZ broke the story … she filed for divorce back in February after 20 years of marriage. They separated in December of 2016. She wants him to pay spousal support …and she now wants to block the court’s ability to award him spousal support.

The then-couple infamously filed for bankruptcy back in 2016.

Seems like Tisha is coming for her coins and isn’t trying to get shorted. After 20 years of marriage, she filed for divorce earlier this year.

