PermitPatty: White Woman Calls Police on 8-Year-Old Black Girl Selling Water

Another day, another white person takes it upon themselves to call the police on Black folks.

This time, a white woman from San Francisco was caught on video calling the police on an 8-year-old girl for selling water “illegally.”

“This woman don’t want a little girl to sell some water, she’s calling the police on an 8-year-old girl,” the child’s mother, who shot the video, is heard saying.

“Don’t hide, the whole world gonna see you, boo,” she said.

“Yeah, and um, illegally selling water without a permit?” Alison Ettel says into the phone.

“On my property,” the mother responds.

“It’s not your property,” Ettel says.

Sigh…take a look:

According to The Huffington Post, Ettel said that “this has no racial component to it” and claims she only “pretended” to call the police.

“They were screaming about what they were selling,” she said. “It was literally nonstop. It was every two seconds, ‘Come and buy my water.’ It was continuous and it wasn’t a soft voice, it was screaming.” She added: “I had been putting up with this for hours, and I just snapped,” Ettel said. However she stressed that the incident had nothing to do with race.

“I have no problem with enterprising young women. I want to support that little girl. It was all the mother and just about being quiet,” she said.

Of course folks on Twitter had a lot to say about this nonsense:

She sells weed but has a problem with an 8 year old black girl selling water.#PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/TqCX4L495K — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) June 23, 2018

White People: Pull yourself up by the bootstraps! Black Girl: Okay. White People: *calls police*#PermitPatty — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) June 23, 2018

Yet, I love when people try to tell me how liberal my area is. #BBQBecky was in Oakland, where I'm from, and #PermitPatty is in SF. I would wager an easy $100 neither of those women are from either city, and is basically terrorizing natives for kicks. Gentrification is horrible. https://t.co/jdfsp65UHY — Bärí A. Williams (@BariAWilliams) June 23, 2018

So this trick… She didn’t have a permit to sell drugs (…DRUGS…), but called the police on a child who “didn’t have a permit” to sell bottled water. White privilege is amazing. #PermitPatty https://t.co/TmNVT4ZMLz — April (@ReignOfApril) June 24, 2018

I still can’t get over #PermitPatty who sells weed for dogs for a living and has time to call cops on little black girls selling water on the street. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) June 24, 2018

White feminists, when we say come get your people, we mean come get your girl, #PermitPatty, out here harassing little Black girls. This kind of thing makes me feel the opposite of non-violent. — Brittney Cooper (@ProfessorCrunk) June 24, 2018

If you see a middle aged white woman on the phone looking like this….she’s definitely calling the cops on you #PermitPatty pic.twitter.com/caCBSLuKRd — Dionté Mayfield (@cdmayfield) June 23, 2018

Ettel says that she’s getting threats online and feels “discriminated against.”

“It was stupid,” she said. “I completely regret that I handled that so poorly. It was completely stress-related, and I should have never confronted her. That was a mistake, a complete mistake. Please don’t make me sound horrible.” Ettel, who is the CEO of TreatWell Health—an edibles company that specializes in cannabis options for pets—is feeling the backlash from her actions. One dispensary won’t be carrying her products anymore, Complex reported. “As of today, Magnolia will no longer be carrying Treatwell Tinctures,” a post from Magnolia Wellness, a dispensary in Oakland, California, reads. “After seeing this video of their CEO, calling the police on an 8 year old entrepreneur selling water on a hot day, we decided without hesitation that we could no longer patronize her company.”

RELATED NEWS:

Black Women Accuse Bahama Breeze Of Racial Profiling For Calling Cops To Make Sure They Pay Bill

School Board Member Blames Her Racist Facebook Posts On Michelle Obama And Kneeling Athletes

Neighbor Calls Police On Black Ex-NFL Player Who Claims He Was House Hunting

#PermitPatty: White Woman Calls Police on 8-Year-Old Black Girl Selling Water was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: