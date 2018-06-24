Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre Has Inspired the #ApeshitChallenge

The Carters released their surprise duet album just a week ago, followed by a new music video for the album’s lead single, “Apeshit”. The video was shot entirely in the Louvre Museum in Paris, France and while the art was beautiful and on display, there’s one particular part of the video that people can’t get over.

Y’all this #Apeshit video has me losing my shit. This moment right here is the fulfillment of my art history degree. Beyoncé’s vision and talent is unmatched. Stay tuned for some thoughts. #Beyoncé #EverythingIsLove pic.twitter.com/IMrVlyl6wf — Queen Curly Fry (@itsmeheidi_h) June 17, 2018

Beyonce’s interesting new dance has caught the attention of the internet and now they’ve started a challenge.

We introduce to you, the #ApeshitChallenge.

Flip through to see more people body the #ApeshitChallenge.

