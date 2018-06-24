CLOSE
Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre Has Inspired the #ApeshitChallenge

Jay Z/Beyonce

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty

The Carters released their surprise duet album just a week ago, followed by a new music video for the album’s lead single, “Apeshit”. The video was shot entirely in the Louvre Museum in Paris, France and while the art was beautiful and on display, there’s one particular part of the video that people can’t get over.

 

Beyonce’s interesting new dance has caught the attention of the internet and now they’ve started a challenge.

We introduce to you, the #ApeshitChallenge.

Flip through to see more people body the #ApeshitChallenge.

Beyonce & Jay Z’s Trip To The Louvre Has Inspired the #ApeshitChallenge was originally published on globalgrind.com

