MODELMONDAY: How Model Malyia McNaughton Found A Niche In The Jewelry Industry

After scouring the internet searching for the perfect full body chain to adorn her sexy figure at an upcoming music festival, working model Malyia McNaughton had an idea. Not long after Made by Malyia was born.

Agency: State Management

Instagram: @madebymalyia

Claim to Fame: The model found herself sitting smack dab in the center of a social media controversy when a guest stylist on NBC’s “The Today Show” failed to successfully style her natural hair during a live segment on hairstyles for summer. The video clip circulated all over the internet with people wondering if the clueless stylist had actually ripped out pieces of McNaughton’s hair and prompting her to be issued a heartfelt public apology.

A fashionista and New York native, who partially developed her rich sense of personal style as a way to stand out as the youngest of five children, she wondered if she could combine her love of fashion with her business acumen to create luxe yet understated jewelry that she and her friends would want to wear.

Less than five years after its founding the independent jewelry brand has secured placements on red carpets, been featured in TeenVogue, HuffPost, Buzzfeed, Instyle, Cosmopolitan, Man Repeller and become a favorite of celebrities like Grammy Nominated Reality Show singer Jazmine Sullivan.

McNaughton’s entrepreneurial success hasn’t interfered with her thriving modeling career. She’s still a staple at New York Fashion Week modeling for designers like Malcolm Diggs and participating in events like the Essence Street Style Block Party.

She’s been known to lend her beauty and creativity to causes that she believes in working with other creatives to develop their own content and committees rather than waiting for opportunities to arrive.

She is a frequent fixture in grassroots efforts to celebrate diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry like 2016’s The Colored Girl Campaign.

Catch Malyia McNaughton behind a vendor’s booth and in front of a camera at this year’s Essence Festival.

Keep making it happen Malyia. #TeamBeautiful is rooting for you!

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Cynthia Gitonga Has Golden Skin And A ‘Gold’ Worth Ethic To Match

#MODELMONDAY: How Samantha Lebbie’s Scary Life Changing Moment Made Her Bounce Back To Be Stronger Than Ever

#MODELMONDAY: Alanna Arrington Is Loved By Fashion’s Biggest Names For All The Right Reasons

#MODELMONDAY: How Model Malyia McNaughton Found A Niche In The Jewelry Industry was originally published on hellobeautiful.com