Nigerian Singer D’banj’s Son Dies Tragically While He Is Out Of The Country For The BET Awards

D‘banj is a Nigerian singer who is on the rise. He is known for songs like “Oliver Twist,” “It’s Not a Lie” and “El Chapo.” But tragedy has now struck the 38-year-old. While he was in Los Angeles for the BET Awards, his one-year-old son Daniel Oyebanjo III reportedly died in a swimming pool accident. The exact date of death has not been released.

See Also: ‘I Will Never Run For Public Office:’ Oprah Sets The Record Straight

According to reports, the toddler drowned at a pool in the singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. D’banj wrote on Instagram, “Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful.” See the post below:

Here, some of the beautiful photos below of D’banj with his son:

Daddy duties 💥 A post shared by D'banj D Kokomaster (@iambangalee) on Jun 13, 2018 at 9:36am PDT

In September, D’banj said, “Being a father is very humbling. I have always acted as a father to a lot of young artistes from the days of Mo Hits but now, I have a child of my own. When he was born, I was in the hospital and as I held his hands, it made me realise that to whom much is given, much is expected.” He continued, “This is someone’s life that I am responsible for. It is not just about fatherhood but now I have a family. Before I became a family man, I took decisions without looking back. I could decide to sleep on the Mainland; I could decide to chill with my friends. But now, I have responsibilities.”

CNN.com reports he is now flying back to Nigeria to be with his wife of two years, Lineo Kilgrow.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

Black Residents Flee Chicago As Experts Say Chances For Success Diminish

Oprah Winfrey And Sterling K. Brown Shut Down The Golden Globes With Monumental Speeches

LIRR Racist Charged With Hate Crime, Will Aaron Schlossberg Be Next?

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 24 photos Launch gallery In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 1. Erica Garner, 27 Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. LeRoy Frasier, 80 Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. Don Hogan Charles, 79 Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. Combat Jack, 48 Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. Mamie Johnson, 82 Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. Della Reese, 86 Source:Splash News 6 of 24 7. Simeon Booker, 99 Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. David Cassidy, 67 Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. Fats Domino, 89 Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. Robert Guillaume, 89 Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. Tom Petty, 66 Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. Bernie Casey, 78 Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. Jim Vance, 75 Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. Fresh Kid Ice, 53 Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. Charlie Murphy, 57 Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. Chuck Berry, 90 Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. James Cotton, 81 Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. Joni Sledge, 60 Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. Clyde Stubblefield, 73 Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. Al Jarreau, 76 Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. Mary Tyler Moore, 80 Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. Lee "Q" O'Denat, 43 Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. Bishop Eddie Long, 63 Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. Roy Innis, 82 Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017 A NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

Nigerian Singer D’banj’s Son Dies Tragically While He Is Out Of The Country For The BET Awards was originally published on newsone.com