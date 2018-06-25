CLOSE
Nigerian Singer D’banj’s Son Dies Tragically While He Is Out Of The Country For The BET Awards

Daniel Oyebanjo III was only 1 years old.

D‘banj is a Nigerian singer who is on the rise. He is known for songs like “Oliver Twist,” “It’s Not a Lie” and “El Chapo.” But tragedy has now struck the 38-year-old. While he was in Los Angeles for the BET Awards, his one-year-old son Daniel Oyebanjo III reportedly died in a swimming pool accident. The exact date of death has not been released.

According to reports, the toddler drowned at a pool in the singer’s residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. D’banj wrote on Instagram, “Trying times but my God is Always and Forever Faithful.” See the post below:

Trying Times 💔🖤. But my God is Always and Forever Faithful 🙏.

Here, some of the beautiful photos below of D’banj with his son:

Daddy duties 💥

In September, D’banj said, “Being a father is very humbling. I have always acted as a father to a lot of young artistes from the days of Mo Hits but now, I have a child of my own. When he was born, I was in the hospital and as I held his hands, it made me realise that to whom much is given, much is expected.” He continued, “This is someone’s life that I am responsible for. It is not just about fatherhood but now I have a family. Before I became a family man, I took decisions without looking back. I could decide to sleep on the Mainland; I could decide to chill with my friends. But now, I have responsibilities.”

CNN.com reports he is now flying back to Nigeria to be with his wife of two years, Lineo Kilgrow.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

D’banj

