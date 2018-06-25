“Faith without works is dead” inspired by Angel Payne’s behind the scenes report of Reid Temple AME Church’s 3rd annual Expungement Event. The event served to reenter citizens to provide legal counsel and support services to promote an independent and restored future. The prison ministry at Reid Temple gives revelations to what it means to be a good steward and act as a light to our brothers and sisters.

Kim Kardashian is not the only one who can help with prison reform! Angel encourages YOU to take action and help others live a dignified life, through acts of service and being the change.

The Golden Standard With Angel Payne Episode 1 “Faith Without Works Is Dead” was originally published on praisedc.hellobeautiful.com

