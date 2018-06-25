Actor Omari Hardwick of the insanely popular show Power was the latest sneakerhead celebrity to bring their talents to Complex’s series Sneaker Shopping with Joe La Puma. The two met up at Stadium Goods in New York City to look through the collection of sought after sneakers, and discuss Hardwick’s personal relationship with the footwear.

Throughout the episode, Omari talks about why the Air Jordan III means so much to him, 50 Cent‘s personal style, and looking up to Michael Jordan.

Watch: ‘Power’ Star Omari Hardwick Goes Sneaker Shopping With Complex was originally published on globalgrind.com

