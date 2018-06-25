Celebrity Family Feud is more lit than ever! Steph Curry and Chris Paul took their basketball rivalry to another court, facing off against one another on the popular game show alongside their respective families. #TeamCurry brought home the win and—not surprisingly—Ayesha was the Curry that shined brightest. Watch her achieve an insanely high Fast Money score in the clip up top, plus hilarious footnotes from fans who live tweeted the show and were not impressed with Chris Paul below.

Nba seasons over and Chris Paul still losing to steph curry pic.twitter.com/RaBN77KeRb — NBA All Access (@nballaccess) June 25, 2018

.@StephenCurry30 only needed two three point shots. Like that wasn’t going to happen. #CelebrityFamilyFeud pic.twitter.com/5FpJmAcCdN — Celeb Family Feud (@FamilyFeudABC) June 25, 2018

The Paul family had more steals than the curry's but missed every shot attempt didn't get their offensive rebounds then gave the curry's wide open layups gave ayesha catch & shoot 3s steph had an okay game but hit a dagger 3 this feels familiar @warriorsworld #CelebrityFamilyFeud — Kris with a K (@2nice2sensitive) June 25, 2018

It’s hilarious that #CelebrityFamilyFeud is triggering the entire city of Houston all over again lol — Stephen Curry🗯 Burner (@THlSlSAMERlCA) June 25, 2018

This is what #CelebrityFamilyFeud looked like tonight pic.twitter.com/bz98vBqzRr — Kaime Gadson (@paulques7) June 25, 2018

Damn, kid. Click here to watch the full episode.

Watch: Steph & Ayesha Curry Dominate On ‘Family Feud’… But Chris Paul? Not So Much. was originally published on globalgrind.com