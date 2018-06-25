Watch: Steph & Ayesha Curry Dominate On ‘Family Feud’… But Chris Paul? Not So Much.

Celebrity Family Feud is more lit than ever! Steph Curry and Chris Paul took their basketball rivalry to another court, facing off against one another on the popular game show alongside their respective families. #TeamCurry brought home the win and—not surprisingly—Ayesha was the Curry that shined brightest. Watch her achieve an insanely high Fast Money score in the clip up top, plus hilarious footnotes from fans who live tweeted the show and were not impressed with Chris Paul below.
Damn, kid. Click here to watch the full episode.
