Thank God for Black Twitter, and brilliant folks like @ManarHarran who make us ponder real life, thought provoking things that we would’ve never thought about otherwise. Like “What’s the most important question 50 Cent asked in 21 Questions?”

What’s the most important question 50 cent asked in 21 Questions?👀🤔 pic.twitter.com/9uFs7ElUx5 — منار حران (@ManarHarran) June 21, 2018

This is probably one of the most grown up convos we’ve had as Millennial Black Twitter. Some of these responses either proved that we’re really emotionally intelligent adults now:

the answer is no. no I would not. pic.twitter.com/AgJSstIonB — m a d d i e . m i c h e l l e 💛 (@michellehorton_) June 25, 2018

Or that some folks still don’t know the difference between a question and a statement:

That’s not a question sir — Shaquasia Simmons (@Quathewriter) June 25, 2018

You know my style. I'll do anything to make you smile!!?? — ابن الغول (@ibn_al_ghoul) June 25, 2018

Either that or they weren’t alive when 50 was the Drake of his day.

Check out some of the responses below:

Ha!

“If I used my tongue in the bed would you like that?” 12 year old me : pic.twitter.com/u79EYWDBEV — Tinotenda (@justtinotenda) June 25, 2018

LOL!

Agreed. If she’s mad about this one, we don’t have a song — eyelertay (@eyelertay) June 25, 2018

Thanks @ManarHarran !

'If I Fell Off Tomorrow Would You Still Luh Me?': And Other Important Questions 50 Cent Asked In '21 Questions'

