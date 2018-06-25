Details About Jim Jones’ Pills & Guns Car Chase Arrest Goon Crew Emerge

Jim Jones earned his stripes in the streets of Harlem without question but at the age of 41, many would have expected he left the game behind. After his arrest last Thursday (June 21) in Georgia where police found drugs and weapons, new details about his goon crew are emerging.

Jones, born Joseph Guillermo Jones, was among a total of four passengers who were nabbed by Coweta County police for driving erratically on I-85. As already reported, Jones is facing a number of charges that include theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, narcotics possession, and marijuana possession and dangerous drugs to be kept in original container.

Ana Rajnee Miles, the driver of the SUV Jones was riding in, Darnell Maurice Wright, and Jamal Rajhun Smith were all arrested on varying charges. Jones admitted to smoking marijuana but said he wasn’t aware of the weapons and claimed he had a prescription for the pills but couldn’t produce documentation.

All four were taken to an area hospital after the SUV sped off after being pulled over with officers saying Miles intentionally struck the vehicle.

Miles, 23, faces charges f aggravated assault, fleeing/attempting to elude police, theft by receiving stolen property, narcotics possession, marijuana possession, dangerous drugs to be kept in original container, aggressive driving, and failure to maintain lane.

The two other passengers, Darnell Maurice Wright, 31, and Jamal Rajhun Smith, 32, were also charged with narcotics possession, marijuana possession and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Smith was also charged with theft by receiving stolen property.

