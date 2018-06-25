Tiffany Haddish is spilling all the tea (again) on the latest episode of ‘Red Table Talk’ with Jada Pinkett Smith. According to the comedienne, who recently hosted the MTV Movie Awards, revealed she and Drake were supposed to go to dinner after filming his music video for Nice For What.

Tiffany says she blocked out time to go out with Drake, who wound up canceling on her. “I could have made $100,000 today, but I was trying to see what that d was like.”

Drake must not have seen that grapefruit scene.

Tiffany Haddish Was Ready To Give Drake The Business But He Cancelled On Her was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

