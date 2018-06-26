CLOSE
These Permit Patty Memes Are Yakubian White Tear Greatness

Y'all gon' learn.

Permit Patty Alison Ettel

Source: Instagram / Screen Capture

By now you’ve certainly heard about the adventures of Permit Patty. The Snowflake white woman who called the cops on a Black child who dared to sell water in front of her home has become an Internet meme, and we’re here for the comedic slander.

Word is that her business is now in shambles thanks to her racism-tinged snitching.

Oh well. Get her outta here.

But not before we get these jokes off, though. Peep the best of the slander below in the gallery.

Permit Patty is going to catch this slander, unapologetically.

