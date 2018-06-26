Dame Dash Checks Lee Daniels In Person For Unpaid $2 Million Dollar Debt [VIDEO]

Dame Dash doesn’t play when it comes around to his money. He caught Lee Daniels in person and the result was another classic Harlem g-checking.

At a recent Diana Ross concert the media mogul stepped to the filmmaker about monies owed him. Apparently in 2014 the former Roc-A-Fella Records CEO fronted Daniels two million dollars as an investment for The Woodsman project but the Hollywood heavyhitter never paid Dame back.

In video footage released by TMZ, Dash is seen talking to Lee in a very animated manner asking why the director has been ducking him for all these years. When Daniels responds calmly with a generic “I will call you” is when Dash goes in. “No, no, no, no. I need to know what are we doing about this. Because we about to issue another lawsuit and I’m going public about it” he exclaimed.

“As a Black man I gave you money that you needed. So how you going to get my money? How? Two million dollars bro, that’s working capital! You told me you would have my money in a month!” he added. Daniels then continues to offer a phone call as the solve to no success but did admit he was wrong.

You can watch the full exchange below.

Via: TMZ

Photo: WENN.com

