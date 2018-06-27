Joe Jackson, Jackson Family Patriarch Has Died At 89

Joe Jackson, one of music’s most famous fathers and the man who helped spearhead the early careers of The Jackson 5 and the early solo careers of Michael and Janet Jackson has died of cancer. He was 89.

According to TMZ, Jackson passed at 3:30 AM Wednesday morning.

More on this story as it develops.

