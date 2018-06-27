Late-night talk show hosts are not backing down when it comes to the currnet guy in the White House.

You might remember, Trump came after some major comedic hosts at a South Carolina rally this week. He said Jimmy Fallon was a “lost soul,” he called Stephen Colbert “the guy on CBS” who was a “low life,” and he said he wouldn’t go on Jimmy Kimmel‘s show again after a previous visit that was allegedly friendly.

Well now, Fallon and Colbert are clapped back at Trump and this time they brought backup with Conan O’Brien. Peep their joint video below making fun of 45, then swipe through to watch Colbert’s opening monologue about the bitter president!

Round 2: Stephen Colbert & Jimmy Fallon Clap Back At Trump In Joint Video was originally published on globalgrind.com

