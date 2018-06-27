After years of calling out Lee Daniels for never paying him back the $2 million loan that he blessed him with to get his career off the ground, Dame Dash had social media ablaze when footage of him confronting the director at a Diana Ross concert leaked online.

Earlier today (June 27), Dame called up the Quincy Harris Morning Show on 100.3 WRNB to talk about where his relationship with Daniels went sour.

He explained that after he recouped the money he invested in Daniel’s film The Woodsman, Dash lost that money when the director asked him to reinvest in another project that flopped. Even still Dame continued to support Daniels and introduced him to a “different circle of people” to help him get on.

Nevertheless, Dash claims all Daniels did was sell him on empty promises of putting his name on all his future projects.

Dash says that not only did Daniels, who he called a “scumbag,” renege on adding his name to his future projects like his breakthrough hit Precious, but he wouldn’t even invite Dame to any movie premiers or Oscar parties to “pass a plug.” It got to the point where Daniels promised Dame to pay him back once he gets his TV series about a rap mogul only to once again leave him high and dry.

Check out the interview in its entirety below and let us know your thoughts on the situation.

—

Photo: WENN.com

Dame Dash Talks About “Scumbag” Lee Daniels Owing Him $2M With Quincy Harris [LISTEN] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: