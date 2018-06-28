Dame Dash Officially Sues Lee Daniels for $5 Million

Roc-A-Fella Records co-founder, Dame Dash, has historically been known for keeping that same energy. In the case of Empire and Precious Director, Lee Daniels, there is absolutely no exception. Dash had previously complained in multiple interviews that Daniels owed him money that was loaned to him for the film Precious. Allegedly Daniels had made promised that he would pay back the loan of $2,000,000 within a month. Almost 10 years later, Damon had enough approaching Lee Daniels with a camera crew demanding that he be re-payed or he would be hitting Daniels with a lawsuit.

Keeping to his word, Dash has now formally put in a lawsuit in the State of New York against Daniels for what he was owed, plus interest. The total Dash is requesting according to the paperwork is $5,000,000. Stay tuned to KYSDC.com to see how Daniels responds.

