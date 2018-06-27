The more stories about R. Kelly come to the light, the worse he looks. The King of R & Pee’s ex-wife has been speaking out lately, and in a new interview she detailed getting tied up by her then hubby.

No, it wasn’t consensual.

Reports Madame Noire:

In an interview with “Inside Edition,” Kelly’s ex-wife shared a particular abusive incident that’s stuck with her over the years.

“I was tied up and left on the side of the bed, and he went to sleep.”

Kelly said she was inspired, in part, to come forward because of the young women who shared stories similar to what she’d experienced with the singer.

She explained that she couldn’t leave their Chicago home without her ex-husband’s permission. She had to call him Daddy and if she forgot she was punished.

“Physical. Sometimes yelling, screaming, throwing things at you.” The details are similar to those shared by other women who’ve been in relationships with the singer, including Kitti Jones and Jerhonda Pace.

We’re going to go ahead and say that isn’t normal.

Fortunately for Andrea, she cut ties and bounced with $2,500 and a duffel bag of her belonging.

R. Kelly’s Ex-Wife Claims He Tied Her Up, Punished For Not Calling Him Daddy [VIDEO] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 93.9 WKYS: