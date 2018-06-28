Farewell ‘Desus & Mero’: 7 Things We’ll Miss From The Viceland Show

For two seasons, Desus Nice and The Kid Mero have provided comedic relief to the everyday shenanigans of the world on their Viceland show Desus & Mero.

In a Trump era where politics are getting more ridiculous, and in a viral culture where hilarious clips can go from zero to a hundred, Desus and Mero give commentary that mirrors an audience rarely represented.

The two guys from the Bronx went from Twitter, to runs on MTV, to Viceland with a brand that was funny and relatable — like sitting in a room with your cousins for a good roast.

Now, they are making yet another move by leaving their show on Viceland and going to Showtime for a new weekly dive into late-night television. It’s possible, the two will bring the same fun from their Viceland show. But just in case they decide to switch up, we’ve decided to highlight some of the best features that made Desus & Mero one of the best shows on late-night television. Swipe through to reminisce on the hype!

