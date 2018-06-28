An Eye-Opening Argument About The Tightness & Elasticity Of Vagina

You never know what will pop up on your feed while you’re scrolling down your timeline, especially where Twitter is concerned. That sentiment felt all the more true this week, as men and women hit the social media site to argue about the thing they like to argue about most: vagina.
One young woman posed a great question and lured men into explaining their crazy kitty cat logic:
Not surprisingly, chaos between the sexes ensued soon after. See men defend their caveman thinking below.
This guy said “penising” and we all but died.
Sis, say it again!
In an article titled The Rare Truth About ‘Tight’ And ‘Loose’ Women, Psychology Today busts the myth that intercourse loosens the vagina. Learn something new on the flip, fellas.
