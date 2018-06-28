Thousands Attend Public Memorial For XXXTentacion In Florida

The family of XXXTentacion hosted a public memorial service for the slain rapper at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Wednesday (June 27). The artist born Jahseh Onfroy was shot and killed outside of a South Florida motorcycle shop in what is largely speculated to have been a robbery.

The event began at 12:00PM ET, with the first hour showcasing a tribute video put together by Justin Staple and Tyler Benz which can be viewed below. The music was provided by XXX’s DJ, DJ Scheme, and cameras or cell phones were not allowed inside the BB&T Center.

Lil Uzi Vert has announced plans to start a foundation in XXX’s name to help other young artists and their families cope with gun violence.

—

Photo: Getty

